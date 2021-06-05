Sault brewery expands to new, bigger location

A local brewery in Sault Ste. Marie is expanding part of its operation, to a much larger location. Outspoken Brewery will be moving its production to the city's canal district, opening up a facility inside the new Agawa Canyon Tour Train Station. "And at this point, we have officially outgrown our current production capacity," said a Kaitlynn Cruickshank, spokesperson for the brewery. "So this new location will allow us to produce six times the amount that we currently can." Cruickshank said Outspoken's owners have been in the works of increasing its production for over two years, with an eye on expanding outside of the Sault in the future. It also wants to get its beer on the LCBO shelves very soon, she said. "I would say within the next year or so, we should be able to get into the LCBO and grocery stores," Cruickshank said. "Again, we wouldn't have been able to do that at our current facility." Outspoken said its new facility will strictly be part of the brewery's production line, adding it will still operate its taphouse and restaurant downtown.