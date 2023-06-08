Sault building owner fined $95K for fire code violations

The owner of a multi-residential building in Sault Ste. Marie was fined $95,000 on June 7 and put on probation for a year for fire code offences.

In a news release Thursday, the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Service said fire prevention officers conduct routine inspections of all buildings in the city.

“The goal of these inspections is to ensure occupant safety through education and enforcing the regulations contained within the Ontario Fire Code and the Fire Protection and Prevention Act,” the release said.

“Fire prevention officers enforce the Ontario Fire Code on a daily basis,” deputy chief Naomi Thibault is quoted as saying in the release.

“As we see in this case, the fines can become substantive when corrective action is not taken.”

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services would like to remind all citizens to ensure they have properly located and functioning smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as required by the Ontario Fire Code.