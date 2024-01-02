Sault building owner jailed for fire code violations

An unidentified building owner in Sault Ste. Marie has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for numerous fire code offences.

A news release from Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services on Tuesday said offences include using temporary wiring that was a fire hazard, failing to have a fire safety plan for the building and failing to install and maintain proper heating, ventilating and air-conditioning systems.

The multi-unit building owner was found guilty Dec. 14 of nine offences under Ontario’s Fire Code.

“Fire prevention officers work tirelessly with owners to gain OFC compliance through education and inspections,” Deputy Chief Naomi Thibault is quoted as saying in the news release.

“Ultimately, when compliance is not met through these tactics, fire prevention officers must use enforcement measures. This conviction shows how penalties will continue to escalate if compliance is not met.”

The building owner was found guilty of failing to maintain closures in fire separations; failing to ensure closures are free from obstructions; failing to repair a fire separation; failing to prepare a Fire Safety Plan for the building; using temporary electrical wiring where it presents a fire hazard; failing to properly install, operate and maintain heating, ventilating or air-conditioning systems; failing to conduct fire drills as required; failing to install required carbon monoxide alarms; and, failing to maintain fire alarm system.

“SSMFS would like to remind building owners that compliance with the Ontario Fire Code is their responsibility,” the release said.

