Sault business community accepting of new restrictions

Sault Ste. Marie's business community is ready for another difficult holidays, with new restrictions coming into effect this weekend.

The province announced further restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario Friday, limiting capacity in indoor settings to 50 percent, disallowing food and drink service at event and gaming spaces, mandating 10 people per table at bars and restaurants and requiring them to close by 11 p.m.

Sault Ste. Marie's chamber of commerce CEO, Rory Ring, said the new restrictions weren't shocking to the city's business community at all.

"After two years of this, they already have systems in place to deal with these difficult circumstances," he said. "But that doesn't make it any easier from a financial perspective."

Ring said Sault Ste. Marie's business community wants to help ensure the safety of others first and foremost and understands the decision behind adding further restrictions.

"But it's critically important for any implementation of pandemic policy to recognize again that businesses have invested in inventory, they've invested in staffing up," he said. "To that end, enforcing these restrictions on Sunday is fair for businesses to get set up."

Vaccine clinics for booster shots will also begin Sunday in Algoma. According to the health unit, spots are already starting to fill up.

"I believe we have some appointments left just before the Christmas holidays and we still do have appointments left in that last week of December," said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical officer of Health at Algoma Public Health.

"It's imperative that you get your booster shot as soon as possible, especially with the risk of spread in the new Omicron variant."

Social gatherings will also be limited to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors. Dr. Loo adds to keep that in mind when planning your holiday gatherings.