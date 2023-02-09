Sault business owner from Syria worried about earthquake victims

A Sault Ste. Marie business owner from Syria is relieved to know that family members survived this week's powerful earthquake in that region.

However, George Alkhoury, owner of Georgie's Shawarma, said many of the people he has spoken to since Monday are living in fear that another disastrous earthquake will follow Monday's temblor.

For Alkhoury, the hours after the massive quake in Turkey and Syria were anxious ones. Alkhoury, who came to Canada as a refugee in 2017, has been speaking with friends and family in Syria.

"I spoke with a few friends and with my cousins and with one of my good friends," he said.

"They're all feeling very bad, very scared."

They told him that people who aren't even living near the epicentre are afraid of a quake striking their homes.

Alkhoury said the age of Syria's buildings and other infrastructure, combined with the effects of the Syrian civil war, mean many structures are unsafe.

He said his partner's family, who still reside in Syria, have been sleeping in the streets since the quake.

"They get so scared, especially (since) they live in a building that (was already) affected by the war," he said.

"So they been sleeping in the park since Monday."

Meantime, a group of students at Laurentian University is collecting donations for earthquake victims.

"We need some blankets, we need some gloves, we need some boots -- any necessary items that (are) helpful during the winter," said organizer Hilmi Ordukiran, who said donations can be dropped off at the university.

Alkhoury said he's pleased to see nations around the world coming to the aid of quake victims, as many had been struggling before the quake struck due to international sanctions.

"For the last two days, some countries decide to (break the) sanctions and to fly their forces to Syria right away to bring aid and to bring medicines to bring things and clothes," he said.