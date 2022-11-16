Sault business owners confront intruder after sleeping at work to try and stop break-ins

A Sault Ste. Marie business is growing frustrated after repeated break-ins at their store.

C&J’s Dehydrated Products, a business in the Sault’s downtown, has been broken into three times in the last week – four times in total since they opened just a few months ago.

“Why would someone do that?” asked co-owner Corey Tucker.

The latest break-in took place around 4 a.m. Wednesday, but the business owners were staying overnight to protect their store.

They ended up confronting the would-be thief.

“We wrestled a little bit,” Corey Tucker said.

“He was able to pull me outside. (Co-owner Joe Tucker) got on the phone with the police department. He hit me in the head with a hammer, or some kind of crowbar.”

Saul police are investigating the incident and welcome any new information on the case. The business owners want more patrols downtown, especially during the late hours.

Police officials said they use statistics to guide where they deploy additional patrols. And police stress that the public should not take justice into their own hands.

“There is protection in the Police Services Act when it comes to protecting yourself and your property,” said police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.

“But it’s all about using necessary force and not using excessive force when it comes to protecting yourself and your property. So people need to be very careful because they could find themselves before the courts if things do go awry.”

In total, the break-ins cost the pair roughly $13,000 in losses and damage. And they say it has affected shipments to major partners.

“About $7,000-$8,000 range in product out of the four break-ins,” said Joe tucker.

“That’s not including the damages to the door and window.”

The head of the downtown association is confident there will be support when the business is able to re-stock.

“I think this community has been especially supportive,” said Salvatore Marchese, of the Sault Downtown Association.

“In my visits with them, there were people dropping by to visit, to check in, and just looking at doing what they can to help them survive.”

The owners still worry that if these incidents continue, it will be harder to make ends meet -- for them and other businesses downtown.