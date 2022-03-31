Sault businesses expect slow return of U.S. visitors

With COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers set to come down this week, Sault Ste. Marie's business and tourism community is getting ready for an increase in visitors crossing the International Bridge.

However, with some travel restrictions still in place, officials said it likely take a long time to return to pre-pandemic numbers.

Rory Ring, president of the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, said local consumer spending habits have changed during the pandemic, and he doesn't expect cross-border shopping being as common as it was pre-COVID19.

In fact, he sees Canadian shoppers continuing to support local businesses.

"They support not-for-profit organizations, they support sponsorships or sports teams, and arts and culture," said Ring.

"I think (the shop local) message resonated very strongly in our community. So, I don't think we'll see cross-border shopping being as significant as it has been in the past."

However, Ring said tourism businesses will likely see an increase in American visitors with COVID-19 testing requirements being relaxed. The Sault's director of tourism said the industry is already seeing an upswing.

“This is news we’ve been waiting to hear for quite some time," said Travis Anderson.

"We’re really excited about it. What we’re hearing across the industry is they’re seeing an uptick in travel bookings and we’re certainly hopeful that we’re going to see a lot more traffic here this summer.”

Anderson said the Sault will have plenty of tourist draws this season.

“We’ve got Sail Superior coming back with the zodiac tours, we’re going to have a tour boat, a lock tour boat that will be operating in July," he said.

"And then, obviously, the new mountain bike trails have been a big draw already, we’re looking to tap into the U.S. markets."

Meantime, the Canada Border Services Agency points out travellers must still submit proof of vaccination through the ArriveCan app 72 hours before arriving in Canada, and they may still be subject to mandatory testing at the border.