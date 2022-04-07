Sault businessperson heading to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

A member of the Sault's film industry is getting ready to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Rolling Pictures' Robert Peace will be leaving for Europe on April 18, where he will be volunteering with a local non-profit that aims to help settle refugees.

"Not everybody has the flexibility to be able to go and do something on the ground," Peace said. "But I really wanted to go and experience it and lend a hand to be able to do something personally."

Peace will spend about five weeks near the Ukrainian border, mainly in Romania.

There's the possibility that he will also travel to Poland, Moldova and directly into Ukraine.

"If there are safe opportunities to go into Ukraine and pull people out, we're going to be doing that as well," he said.

Peace said he will be documenting the trip in addition to helping out, which he said he will look to share upon his return.

Peace has also reached out to the city and other community leaders about helping to facilitate the travel of Ukrainians to Canada.