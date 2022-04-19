Sault cannabis stores ready for 4/20

Cannabis retailers are getting ready for what is typically a busy day for their industry: April 20, otherwise known as 4/20.

It has long been an important day for cannabis enthusiasts and activists. And according to a 'budtender' at Hello Cannabis in Sault Ste. Marie, the day is still recognized.

“I think they try to celebrate it as much as you can because we don’t have a day that would be our own other than 4/20,” said Michael Vandenberg.

“It all goes back to the original in 1971 in California. They would leave at 4:20 to go smoke after school. So, by and large, not so many people in the legal market are going to be doing that, but it’s still a really cool backstory.”

The store’s manager said even though recreational marijuana has been legal for a while, 4/20 is still a busy day for them.

“We’ve had multiple phone calls today -- are we having any 4/20 sales? Stocking up for 4/20?” said Leeann Charrette.

“Not so much protests or anything like that, but a lot of gatherings still for sure.”