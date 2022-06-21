Sault celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

People of all ages and cultural backgrounds gathered near the St. Marys River on Tuesday as Batchewana First Nation commemorated National Indigenous Peoples Day with a powwow.

The powwow was held near the rapids, which carries cultural significance for local Indigenous people.

Chief Dean Sayers said he was pleased to see people of different cultures attend.

"We are a sharing people, and it’s nice to see them here sharing our culture, sharing our worldview, sharing our elders, sharing the food, sharing the crafts," said Sayers.

"It’s so beautiful to share, like we’ve always intended on doing, and we’re going to continue to share. We are a sharing, kind people."

The event was more of an informal social gathering, where everyone can gather to celebrate and learn about Indigenous culture. For the Hayward family, it was a day for self-discovery.

"It’s all coming back again," said Rick Hayward, who attended the powwow with his son and grandsons.

"I've met so many people, especially elders, that knew of my great-grandparents, and they tell me stories of the past, which is very interesting. And I try to pass them on to my kids also.”

Hayward said his great-grandfather ended up in Sault Ste. Marie after he was taken to nearby residential school. His great-grandfather would fish the rapids regularly and it was special to him to celebrate his Indigenous heritage close to that spot.

His son Adam said culture plays a big part in his family life.

"My children (have) been raised with ceremony their entire lives," he said.

"And today is just a day for us to celebrate the struggles that we've overcome, how we're still here, how we've always been here."