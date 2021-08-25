Sault chamber applauds proof of vaccination framework

The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce is onside with its Ontario counterpart in calling for a uniform vaccination policy across the province -- and across the country.

They say such a policy would take away the burden from businesses having to implement their own policies.

In the absence of such a policy, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce is releasing a proof-of-vaccination framework for business to follow in the interim.

"Unfortunately, Ontario's approach to date has been putting all that burden on individual businesses, on the individual business to create, implement and enforce their own rules," said Daniel Safayeni, vice-president of the Ontario Chamber.

Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce CEO Rory Ring said the approach affects small businesses the most.

"All the big banks have put in mandatory vaccination, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Live Nation, very large organizations," said Ring. "But when you take a look at your small business community, they don't have the capacity to develop these policies on their own."

Safayeni said a government-imposed proof-of-vaccination policy will got a long way to preventing potential lockdowns during the fourth wave.

"If we are confronting a situation with rising case counts, and as in-school learning is set to resume in September, the government has an option that isn't either shutting businesses down or ramping up health restrictions," he said.

Ring agrees, saying a fourth lockdown must be avoided.

"We know that our economy cannot really withstand the severity of a fourth lockdown," he said. "That's why it's so important to look at vaccinations as the key element to us moving forward."