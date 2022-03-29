Sault city councillor to run for mayor
A Sault Ste. Marie man who has served two terms as a city councillor has announced his intention to run for mayor in this fall's municipal election.
Matthew Shoemaker has been on Sault Ste. Marie city council representing Ward 3 since 2014.
The current mayor, Christian Provenzano, has previously stated he will not seek re-election this fall after serving two terms at the helm.
Shoemaker made the official announcement Tuesday morning ahead of the start of the nomination period on May 1.
"I am declaring my intention to run for mayor today so that I can take the time needed to connect with as many residents and community stakeholders as possible in the months ahead. From those discussions, I intend to present a well-rounded platform that addresses the needs of our community over the next term and beyond," he said in a statement.
"In building a platform for our community, I want to hear from you and I look forward to doing so over the coming weeks and months."
Shoemaker was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie and is a lawyer with a local law firm.
The next municipal election is Oct. 24.
