Sault city hall tent city growing

A tent city on the front lawn of Sault Ste. Marie city hall continues to grow as local advocates call for more resources to help deal with homelessness in the city.

Some demonstrators say they are prepared to go without food until the homelessness problem is fixed.

Supporters have been dropping off firewood, food, water and other supplies at the growing homeless encampment at city hall. The tents started going up Monday. Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano said he has been speaking with the demonstrators every day since.

Provenzano said work is underway by the Sault Ste. Marie District Social Services Administration Board to secure more shelter beds for the city's homeless.

"They are bringing additional temporary shelter beds online heading into the winter, so some good work is being done to address some of the concerns," said Provenzano.

"That work was underway, and we'll continue with it and hopefully we'll bring additional beds on in the very near future."

He said there has been no talk of taking down the encampment and that the city will continue to listen.

"Everybody that's been here has been peaceful, they're here for a legitimate reason," he said. "There are very legitimate concerns they have, and we are listening and being supportive."

Some of the demonstrators have said the 22 low-barrier shelter beds announced earlier this week is not enough. Robyn Eshkibok said she is prepared to fast beginning Monday until the city's homelessness issue is properly dealt with.

"One of my roles as a veteran, as a leader, as a mother, as a water protector, is to be able to stand up for these issues and address them and speak up for those who can't speak up," said Eshkibok, who is also grateful for the support shown by the community.

"The community that's come out and all of the volunteers, the ones that are trained in how to do this work, they're here, they're helping, and it's so great to see and it's a beautiful thing down here," she said.

"And don't be afraid to ask questions and come and visit. This is what I do, this is what we do -- we take care of each other."

At this time, one other demonstrator is prepared to join Eshkibok in her fast. Eshkibok said she is willing to go without food for as long as it takes.