Sault Climate Hub holds public rally

Dozens gathered in the Sault Ste. Marie Friday afternoon for a rally on climate change, held by the Sault Climate Hub.

The event was meant as a follow-up to the Fridays for Future events held worldwide last week.

A number of speakers took part including Indigenous elders, local climate professors, and local youth that are serious about helping the environment.

The talks ranged from personal thoughts on the climate crisis to education that some may be unaware of.

By holding the event at Clergue Park, organizers said it allowed passersby to stop and learn or even think again about climate change.

"Poll after poll shows that most Canadians are concerned about climate change, but they may not be sure how to get involved. This being a public rally, it offers people an opportunity to gather with like-minded people and also engage with the Sault climate hub, with which I am a member, to advocate for more climate change action from all levels of government,” said Tobin Kern.

Professor Pedro Antunes from Algoma University told CTV News that he thinks it is important to remind people about climate change and its impacts.

"From a scientific perspective, I think it is important to keep reminding people about the importance of understanding the changes that are occurring and how we can best find solutions and continue to transition into a more sustainable world,” he said.

Event organizers said for more information on the climate hub and future events in the community, follow them on social media.