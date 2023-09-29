Sault College board approves residence project

As enrolment continues to climb, and Sault Ste. Marie's rental market continues to tighten, the Board of Governors at Sault College has given the go-ahead to begin planning a new student residence.

"We have a residence building that is 31 years old," said Sault College president David Orazietti.

"It has 157 beds and we know that we need additional capacity in our community and here on the campus."

Sault College is reporting a 21 per cent increase in enrolment compared with last year, which includes a growing number of international students.

Orazietti said there are number of factors to consider before construction on a new student residence begins.

"The board will have the final say on the project in terms of what is built, the cost, and the size and the location," he said.

"We're going to try to move as expeditiously as possible. This is a project that needs to be in the ground as soon as possible. Obviously, this construction season, it's not going to happen, but a target would be, hopefully, for next construction season."