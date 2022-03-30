Sault College expanding health programming

Sault College is planning a major expansion of its health programming.

The college is looking to build a new Centre for Health Sciences facility, which will house the college’s nursing, fitness and other health-related programs.

College officials said the project is still on the drawing board, with final costs still to be determined. Marilyn King, acting associate vice-president of academics, said the pandemic helped identify a need for more on-campus learning during placement.

“We’re looking at the addition of some programming,” said King.

“We’re looking at the need for more nurses especially. And also with the pandemic, we’ve learned that we need to have the space available to do some clinical-type placement simulations on site.”

Meantime, officials at Sault Area Hospital said they are excited about the college’s plan. They say it could help with recruitment and retention of health care workers in and around the Sault.