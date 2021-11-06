Sault college honours officer shot in line of duty

Sault College took time at it men's hockey season opener, to honour a local police officer who was injured in the line of duty.

Const. Ryan Vendramin of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service was shot during a Sept. 19 shooting on Pine Street, near McNabb street. A 19-year-old man was also killed during the exchange with police.

"It means a lot, you know, this whole process has been six and a half weeks, the amount of support from not only the public, but my family and my coworkers and my friends, it's been a lot and has really helped me throughout this recovery process," said Vendramin, who is also a Sault College alumni.

Vendramin helped lead the Sault College Cougars hockey team to a national championship during the 2018-19 season.

Upon his return Friday night, Vendramin became the first Sault College player to see his number eight jersey retired.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," said Vendramin. "My time at Sault College on the team was memorable and now is even more memorable."