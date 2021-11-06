Sault college honours officer shot in line of duty
Sault College took time at it men's hockey season opener, to honour a local police officer who was injured in the line of duty.
Const. Ryan Vendramin of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service was shot during a Sept. 19 shooting on Pine Street, near McNabb street. A 19-year-old man was also killed during the exchange with police.
"It means a lot, you know, this whole process has been six and a half weeks, the amount of support from not only the public, but my family and my coworkers and my friends, it's been a lot and has really helped me throughout this recovery process," said Vendramin, who is also a Sault College alumni.
Vendramin helped lead the Sault College Cougars hockey team to a national championship during the 2018-19 season.
Upon his return Friday night, Vendramin became the first Sault College player to see his number eight jersey retired.
"I wasn't expecting it at all," said Vendramin. "My time at Sault College on the team was memorable and now is even more memorable."
-
172 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Sask.The Government of Saskatchewan reported 173 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with three more deaths.
-
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam to make season debut Sunday against visiting BrooklynPascal Siakam will make his season debut against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
-
3 men in their 20s sought after armed robbery at Abbotsford pharmacyPolice in Abbotsford are investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the city earlier this week.
-
Londoners voting to shape their own neighbourhoodsIt's a democratic process for people of all ages.
-
Five motorists charged with impaired driving on Ottawa roads Friday nightIt's the latest in a series of impaired driving arrests by Ottawa police, with 27 drivers charged with impaired driving over the past week.
-
Multiple fire crews battle a fire north of GravenhurstMultiple fire crews responded to a fire north of Gravenhurst early Saturday morning.
-
Oak Bay police looking for man who allegedly offered a 12-year-old girl candy and a ride homePolice in Oak Bay say they're investigating an apparent child luring attempt that happened in the district Friday afternoon.
-
South Stormont man charged with sexual assault involving minors, OPP saysOntario Provincial Police say on Oct. 13, an investigation was launched into sexual assault allegations involving several minors.
-
Forget net-zero: meet the small-nation, carbon-negative clubAt COP26, a small group of 'carbon-negative' nations have formed an alliance, signing a declaration calling for international finance, preferential trade, carbon pricing and other measures to support their economies and other 'carbon-negative' nations yet to emerge.