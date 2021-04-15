Sault College hosting virtual film festival

In an effort to keep everyone connected, the Adventure Recreation & Parks class at Sault College is putting on a virtual film festival.

The first Find Your Wild Film Festival happens April 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Water Walker Film Festival was originally supposed to be held, but COVID-19 restrictions forced its cancellation.

"We decided to do our own film festival, just hoping to get everybody excited about the outdoors with the nice weather coming," said film festival spokesperson Brittany Nickerson. "It also shows our passion for the outdoors and we really hope to share that with everybody."

Three short films will be shown, one based on fishing, the other hiking and the third on canoeing. The Find Your Wild Film Festival will be shown via Microsoft Teams. The link can be found on the Find Your Wild Facebook page.