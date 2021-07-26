Sault College mandates vaccines for residence, athletics

Sault College will be making vaccinations mandatory for students and faculty in its residence and varsity athletics this coming school year.

The college announced the vaccination policies Monday, after what it said was careful consideration of the COVID-19 situation in Ontario.

"We're really encouraged by vaccination rates and we felt that we needed to address the situation of residence and varsity athletics because they're in a situation where they're closer together," said Rick Webb, director of communications for Sault College.

Web said the college was encouraged by other Ontario post-secondary schools making similar policies on their campuses.

However, while it is mandating full vaccinations for residence and athletics, he said that would not be the case for in-class learning.

"Where the numbers we're at with this, we are comfortable with all the safety measures we have in place to be able to just focus on the varsity athletics and residence," he said.

In a statement, the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association said it encourages more of its athletes and coaches to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile in Sudbury, Cambrian College said it would not be mandating vaccines, but is monitoring the situation closely and could change its policies at any time.