Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering school

As renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.

Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano announced $2 million from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), which officials at the college say will go toward the construction of the engineering school.

Colin Kirkwood, vice-president of operations at the college, said the new School of Engineering will house a number of facilities, especially in the area of mechatronics.

“We’re going to have laboratory space for the students with process automation and mechatronics equipment in it,” said Kirkwood.

“We’re going to have a space that’s dedicated for student projects, and the projects are going to be done in partnership with industry.”

Romano said with Sault College teaming up with private-sector employers such as Algoma Steel and Tenaris, more local students will be able to stay close to home after graduation.

“In this community, we’ve heard for far too long about the out-migration of our youth, and this is turning that around,” said Romano.

Sault College president Ron Common said the $2 million is essential to the completion of the School of Engineering.

“I’m very excited about it,” said Common.

“It is a critical piece that we were missing to fund this entire project the way we want it to come to fruition."