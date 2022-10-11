Sault College students doing odd jobs for seniors

Sault College is again teaming up with the United Way of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District on a program designed to help seniors with minor home repairs and maintenance ahead of the winter season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last Trades Day of Caring was held in 2019, and college officials are looking forward to its return.

Students enrolled in the college’s construction programs will be helping seniors with simple jobs such as window caulking and sealing, weather stripping and outdoor tasks such as clearing gutters and collecting leaves.

College officials said the Trades Day of Caring gives students a chance to help the community where they may be working some day.

They add the program is aimed at seniors because they are an age group that is sometimes missed, and many who still own houses might not have family around to help with the upkeep.

Seniors in the Sault Ste. Marie area who need some help around the house can participate in the Trades Day of Caring by contacting the local United Way office. The application deadline is Oct. 14.