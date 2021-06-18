Sault College victims of attempted cyberattack

Sault College has recently been targeted in an attempted cyber-attack.

According to a media release from the college, the school in Sault Ste. Marie has suspended some of its information technology services as a precaution.

"We have retained an industry-leading cyber forensics provider to investigate the incident and assist with restoration of operations," said Sault College in the release.

Sault College said it's working to address the issue and will be providing further updates, when available.

It's unclear when the attempted attack took place.