Sault continues cleanup after major storm

The City of Sault Ste. Marie continues to dig itself out following a snowstorm this past weekend.

City officials say plows and sand trucks have been out around the clock keeping high-traffic roads clear. However, due to the large amount of snow, it could be a while before all roads and sidewalks are plowed.

“The snow accumulated so much on the arterial roads that most of the plowing was focused on those streets and didn’t get into the collector roads and didn’t get into the neighbourhood roads thereafter,” said Mayor Matthew Shoemaker.

“So, the focus over the next couple of days is going to be clearing off all those neighbourhood roads as well as then working on sidewalks.”

City officials are also dealing with a large number of bylaw infractions with regard to overnight parking.

Between November and April, vehicles cannot park overnight on city streets in order to maintain access for plows. Bylaw officers, police and a private security firm have been tasked with ticketing and in some cases towing vehicles in violation of this bylaw.

The city told CTV News unable to provide a firm timeline as to when current snow clearing operations will be finished. Among the tasks yet to be completed is the removal of snowbanks from intersections, and that’s expected to be carried out within the next few days.