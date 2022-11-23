Sault council defers support for solar farm

Sault Ste. Marie city council wants to see more information before it can support a proposed renewable energy project near the city’s airport.

Connecticut-based Starwood Energy appeared before council this week seeking support, in principle, for a 445-hectare solar farm. However, council said there was some key information missing from its report.

The company was not able to divulge where exactly the solar farm would be built, only that it would be in the vicinity of the airport. The request for support from council also comes before public consultations on the project.

A request for support for another energy project earlier this year was also rejected by council for lack of information. Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said a flawed provincial government process is to blame.

“They want our endorsement at the outset of the project, before they’ve had time to solidify the acquisition of land, before they’ve had the time to have the community consultations, before they’ve had the time to finalize the design,” said Shoemaker.

Starwood’s presentation to council also cited support from First Nations communities, but company representatives were unable to prove that.

“We just want to make sure that when we’re putting Sault Ste. Marie’s stamp of approval on something, that it is being approved wholeheartedly, and when someone is saying they have approval from First Nations, we want to ensure that’s true,” said Coun. Angela Caputo.

Coun. Sonny Spina agreed.

“I really don’t want to understate the importance of working with our Indigenous partners around us,” Spina said.

“If we have someone who wants to come and invest in our community and be partners with our Indigenous community, we really want to see that and help foster that partnership for a mutually beneficial outcome.”

Council voted unanimously to defer the matter to its council meeting on Dec. 12.