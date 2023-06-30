Sault councillor wants data on downtown police deployment
The newest member of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board wants to see monthly reports on police deployment and patrols downtown.
Sonny Spina, a city councillor and former police officer, is city council’s representative on the board. He said his request follows complaints from the public about delayed police response times.
"They want to see a bigger police presence and they want to see some of that social disorder dealt with to help people who are struggling in our community -- and help it be a better and safer place," said Spina.
He said information on downtown patrols and officer deployment will help the board address concerns.
"It'll be important for the board to review that information, digest it, and determine whether or not the current strategies are working or whether or not we have to ask the chief to use an alternate strategy," he said.
Spina said the Sault police chief has expressed a willingness to share information on police deployments downtown.
The chair of the police services board was unavailable for comment.
