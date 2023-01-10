Sault councillors want limits placed on election signs

Two Sault Ste. Marie city councillors are introducing a motion at Monday’s council meeting that would limit the number of election signs in the community.

“What we are trying to do is find out what’s happening not only in northern Ontario but in communities in Ontario and across Canada in reducing the clutter that comes with election signs,” said Ward 2 Coun. Sonny Spina.

Spina and his ward mate Sandra Hollingsworth are introducing the motion. Spina said there are rules already in place in Sault Ste. Marie regarding when signs can be put out during an election. But he said there are no rules about the clean up of signs or the number of them allowed in the community.

“Some people I’ve spoken to love seeing the signs,” he said.

“They are energized by seeing them while others say there is too much clutter.”

Spina said he and Hollingsworth are also calling for city staff to investigate sign permits for elections.

“Staff spends time with candidates where signs can be placed whether it be on private or public property and how long they can be placed there,” he said.

“The permitting process would help educate candidates.”

When asked if limiting the number of signs gives an unfair advantage to incumbents, Spina said only public property would be affected.

“On private property and people’s yards you can put out as many signs as you want,” he said.

“But I think it’s important to keep intersections clear and ensure that we limit signs around those public spaces so they are not cluttered.”