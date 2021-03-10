Plans are in place to expand the vaccination efforts in Sault Ste. Marie starting Thursday.

The Algoma Public Health (APH) Unit said that its portal for booking a vaccination appointment at its COVID-19 Community Vaccine Hub at GFL Memorial Gardens will open as of Thursday morning for the following groups:

Adults 80 years and old (born in 1941 or earlier)

All Indigenous adults 55 and older (born in 1966 or earlier)

Staff and essential caregivers in retirement homes

Highest priority health care workers

The hub first opened on March 5 to workers of long-term care homes and essential caregivers.

As of March 11 at 1 p.m. the appointment process will open up for March 13 – March 16 for those in the groups listed above. Appointments can be booked online or by calling 705-541-2332 or toll free at 1-800-469-2449. Phone lines for appointments will be answered Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials confirm that walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

Over the weekend, the hub saw more than 1000 people vaccinated.

For more information on vaccination efforts in the Algoma region click here.