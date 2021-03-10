Plans are in place to expand the vaccination efforts in Sault Ste. Marie starting Thursday.
The Algoma Public Health (APH) Unit said that its portal for booking a vaccination appointment at its COVID-19 Community Vaccine Hub at GFL Memorial Gardens will open as of Thursday morning for the following groups:
- Adults 80 years and old (born in 1941 or earlier)
- All Indigenous adults 55 and older (born in 1966 or earlier)
- Staff and essential caregivers in retirement homes
- Highest priority health care workers
The hub first opened on March 5 to workers of long-term care homes and essential caregivers.
As of March 11 at 1 p.m. the appointment process will open up for March 13 – March 16 for those in the groups listed above. Appointments can be booked online or by calling 705-541-2332 or toll free at 1-800-469-2449. Phone lines for appointments will be answered Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Officials confirm that walk-in appointments will not be accepted.
Over the weekend, the hub saw more than 1000 people vaccinated.
For more information on vaccination efforts in the Algoma region click here.