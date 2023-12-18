Sault Crime Stoppers funding cut saves taxpayers $25K

Crime Stoppers in Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District says it is 'disheartened' to learn the city has cut its funding, but one city councillor said its efficacy has declined significantly since 2019.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie passed its 2024 budget last week having pared down the tax increase from seven per cent to 4.8, which meant some items have been cut.

One of those is the annual $25,000 funding grant to Crime Stoppers.

The not-for-profit charity offers the public a way to provide crime tips to police while remaining anonymous and collect a reward.

Sault Ste. Marie City Councillor Angela Caputo brought forward the motion to cut the money for the local group.

She told CTV News in an email, it hasn't been using its "entire funding envelope" for three years, "so removing it from the levy to save the taxpayer was the logical thing to do."

Other councillors agreed and the motion passed.

"In 2023, only 11 calls lead to arrest and $855 in rewards were given to tipsters," Caputo said.

"If a crime is occurring, has occurred, or is believed to occur, citizens can and obviously have been contacting police services."

POLICE BUDGET INCREASE

City council approved an increase to the 2024 police budget, which is going from $33 million to more than $37 million.

"Part of police service presentation to council on their budget increase included being able to respond to increased calls to 911. Let's allow their service to do what they have budgeted for," Caputo said.

"It is getting more and more difficult for municipalities to cover the rising cost of policing, so having two services that mirror one another on the levy seemed redundant."

Since its inception in 1985, the local Crime Stoppers branch said it is responsible for taking more than $7.7 million in illegal drugs off the streets, recovering more than $3.9 million in stolen property and nearly 4,500 arrests.

In the last 38 years, Crime Stoppers in the Algoma district have received more than 30,000 tips and given out more than $500,000 in rewards.

"Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District will continue our fundraising efforts to continue to be able to support and promote the Crime Stoppers program across Sault Ste. Marie and the District of Algoma," the organization said.

OTHER FUNDING CUTS

Some of the other notable cuts out of the Sault budget include:

$40K grant for Algoma University.

$23,974 Pee Wee Arena grant.

Removing rink at Esposito Park saving $75K.

Mayor & Council Special Funds reduced by $20K from $35K to $15K.

Capped travel and training expenses for all city departments capped at $500K, creating savings $104K.