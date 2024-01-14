Sault cross-country runners to take on Tokyo Marathon

A pair of runners in Sault Ste. Marie are preparing to participate in the 2024 Tokyo Marathon. It is one of six major runs that occur annually around the world – and for one local runner, it will be one of his last.

Rick Fall, who will be turning 65 this year, has run every major marathon – Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London and New York City – but not the Tokyo Marathon.

"It's one of the six world major marathons that's happening, and it will be my final of the six majors,” said Fall.

“I'm quite excited to get there and run it, along with the other close to 40,000 runners."

It was only three years ago that Fall was nearing the end of his longest run – a trek from Victoria, B.C. to Sault Ste. Marie.

Fall began running marathons more than 40 years ago.

"I guess running is in my blood," said Fall.

"I've always enjoyed running marathons since I started in 1981 in Vancouver. But then, I took about a 29-year break before I did my second marathon, which was in Sault, Mich. and then I've run one or two marathons every year since."

Despite his long list of running credentials, Fall told CTV News Tokyo will not be the end of his lifelong marathon.

"I'm hoping to do the original marathon, which is Marathon, Greece to Athens, Greece," said Fall.

"I'm hoping to do that in the fall of 2025, and then I might put my full marathons to rest. But, definitely still run with half-marathons and just run for pleasure."

Joining Fall in Tokyo will be another local runner, Theresa Mudge.

They will run the more than 40-kilometre course on March 3.