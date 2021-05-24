Sault cycling club closing in on fundraising goal for new trail

With a week left in its campaign, the Sault Cycling Club is about halfway to its fundraising goal for its mountain bike trail project at Finn Hill. The club said the community has come through in a big way, and they’re hoping for more donations to get them across the finish line.

The club is aiming to bring a professionally designed, off-road mountain biking trail to Sault Ste. Marie's urban core, with the construction of the trail set to begin in the fall.

"We’re actually at $74,000 of our $150,000 goal," Cindy Pruce, the club's communications director, said. "We’ve secured our trail builder - they’re going to be here September-October."

Pruce said the new mountain bike trail will greatly benefit the club’s programs for children, SprockKids and Farm Team, which are currently being run out of the Hiawatha Highlands.

Andre Riopel, the cycling club's advocacy director, said the Finn Hill trail development will link up with the trail network at Hiawatha.

"Not everyone can get there," Riopel said. "This particular trail here at Finn Hill is very close to a very large neighbourhood area, so children in that area can get to the trail without having to go on the road or have mom and dad drive them."

Riopel said the long-term goal is to establish a city-wide bike trail network in Sault Ste. Marie.

"So no matter where you live, you can get on a trail and be away from traffic and cars, so kids can get to school without having to go on the road," he said.

The group is still looking for a title sponsor for the Finn Hill Mountain Bike Trail, which would grant the sponsor naming rights. The club is hoping to reach their $150,000 goal by June.