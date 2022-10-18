Sault dental lab gets $200K for new technology

A dental lab in the Sault is getting almost $200,000 in provincial funding for some new equipment and technology.

The provincial government said the money is for building improvements at 4-D Dental Lab, as well as to cover the cost of some new equipment and digital technology.

It will allow the lab to do scanning and 3-D printing and milling to manufacture restorative products for local dentists.

“The work is much easier on the staff," said Dr. Kent Floreani.

"It was all hand work at one point, where you would build everything up with wax and then work on it. Now it’s much easier. You sit there with your coffee and your mouse and you design on the computer.”

Sault MPP Ross Romano said the lab has big potential.

“The growth has the opportunity to create so many jobs throughout our community," Romano said.

"(The lab) has the opportunity to not only service people of Sault Ste Marie who have a need, but people throughout the entire region who have a need, also even moving into the northern Michigan market. The potential for growth is so significant.”

The new equipment has more capability than its current usage, which Floreani said will help the business expand. He added that they plan to hire at least two additional staff by next year.