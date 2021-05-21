Sault doctor optimistic about Ontario's reopening plan

A top doctor in the Sault approves of Ontario's latest plan to reopen the province.

The Ford government announced the plan Thursday, starting with opening outdoor recreational amenities on Saturday and will gradually ease pandemic restrictions as the population's vaccination numbers go up.

"It seems like a little bit of a very exaggerated lockdown with a very exaggerated reopening plan," said Dr. Lucas Castellani, infectious diseases specialist at Sault Area Hospital. "But in truth, I think it's not the worst idea because if you look at the modelling, if you look at a slower type of reopening, we hopefully wouldn't get a fourth surge."

Earlier this year, Castellani helped create an all-in-one COVID-19 contact tracing and information app, called Community Pass. The app gives businesses and organizations an easier way to conduct contact tracing, while also allowing users to upload their vaccine results.

Castellani and focusing on this as restrictions ease will also be helpful in keeping numbers low.

"Obviously, businesses weren't as eager to use a contact tracing app as the shutdown happened," he said. "That said, we do have two in the Sault on board and we're also getting some more interest outside of Algoma, as well."

Castellani said how we reopen ultimately boils down to how many people the province can vaccinate.

It's why he's encouraging everyone who wants to get vaccinated to book their appointments as soon as they become eligible.