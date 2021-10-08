Sault Downtown Association holds block party for return of Greyhounds
Sault Ste. Marie's Downtown Association is marking the return of the Soo Greyhounds with a party of its own.
The association hosted a block party before puck drop at GFL Memorial Gardens on Friday, inviting fans and residents alike to check out live music and play some games.
"We're certainly excited to see fans return to the Gardens once again and think this is a great way to kick it off," said Salvatore Marchese, executive director. "There's been lots of enthusiasm surrounding the event and we're happy to be able to pull it off."
Marchese said capacity can exceed the 100 capacity limit for gatherings.
"It's what's called 75 per cent capacity over the area, which we can have more than the 100," he said. "But we're still going to monitor, make sure people are maintaining safe distance, make sure people are wearing masks."
For the event, Queen Street has been sectioned off between Dennis Street and Bruce Street.
Marchese said a viewing party for those without tickets won't be available, but said it would continue past puck drop.
