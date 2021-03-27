Sault Downtown Association interested in future Queen Street closures

Pandemic hardships have forced many to become more creative in how they recoup lost revenue and for the Sault's Downtown Association, that's no different.

In the interest of trying to attract foot traffic to the city's downtown core, a nearly four-year-old city council resolution was brought up during its annual general meeting, which had city staff look into the possibility of closing Queen Street on weekends, from Victoria Day to Labour Day.

"There's been successful events in the past and they're trying to look at ways that we can continue that success," said Salvatore Marchese, executive director for the downtown association.



"So they're saying, let's look at what other cities do as well, not all the cities, but other downtown's do these type of events."

The result of that was a split decision, meaning it's unlikely the Sault will see it through for this year.

However, Marchese said the association is very much interested in considering closures in the future.

You'll commonly talk about the downtown being the heart of the city," Marchese said.

"Well the people are the blood, so whatever we can do to get people down, it makes it more successful."

The downtown association is trying to regain its lost revenue, which fell by nearly half of what it was throughout the pandemic.

Much of that comes from events held throughout the year, which were cancelled for the most part.

Some however, comes from the association's levy for businesses, which it is also planning to increase this year.

"I think the downtown association has done a great job" said Tamar Tucker, the owner of Tamar's Trends Flower Shop.

"It's not that I'm being negative towards it, I'm just feeling pinch and I'm worried, I'm very concerned."

Tucker said she's lost about 50 per cent of her own revenue, which is heavily dependant on event planning for weddings.

It's why she said while she agrees the association needs to rebuild its revenue, she feels the timing is wrong.

"I understand both sides of the equation," she said.

"But being somebody who is on the receiving end of a downward revenue, I can't see how I'm supposed to build their bank when I can't build mine."

That levy increase has been factored into the downtown association’s annual budget for this year, which is set to be approved by city council on Monday, Mar. 29.