Sault downtown association to survey members on opening hours

Sault Ste. Marie city council is getting pushback from downtown merchants in response to a request that the downtown association survey members on their willingness to extend their operating hours.

The request for a survey is tied to an $18 million revitalization project that council is considering downtown. However, some members of the association are upset, saying the decision on whether to go forward with the project shouldn't fall on them.

"It feels like the project is being leveraged against the businesses to be pushed into extending these hours," said board member Kristi Cistaro.

City councillor Angela Caputo made the request for a survey on behalf of council. She said she doesn't want to see taxpayer dollars wasted.

"We're talking about a downtown that is open for 30 hours a week," she said. "Eighteen million dollars is a lot of money to spend on a downtown that's only open 30 hours a week."

In the end, the board voted in favour of conducting the survey, but it wasn't unanimous as some members still have concerns.

"My concern is that this 'yes' or 'no' from a very small group of merchants will weigh more heavily than it should in terms of evaluating the project as a whole," said Cistaro.

Caputo said the survey is designed to get a sense of what the future of the downtown will look like, adding that the city would not skimp on infrastructure based on the results of survey.