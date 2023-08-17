Sault driver charged for travelling at double the speed limit

Sault police charged a 22-year-old suspect with stunt driving following an incident Aug. 16 on Second Line East.

Officers were on patrol when they observed a vehicle travelling 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, police said.

“The vehicle was locked on radar driving 120km/h in a 60km/h zone,” police said in a news release.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was charged with stunt driving.”

The suspect’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was towed at the owner’s expense and will be impounded for 14 days.

“Driving at dangerous speeds is proven to cause serious injuries and death of drivers and passengers of vehicles, and others using roadways,” the release said.

Court-imposed penalties for stunt driving may include a fine of up to $10,000, a driver’s licence suspension of up to three years and/or up to six months in jail.

“If found guilty, the driver will also face increased costs for high-risk insurance, six demerit points and must attend a mandatory driver improvement course or their licence will be cancelled,” said police.

This allegation has not been proven in court.

“Driving is a privilege and violating the law can result in you losing that privilege,” said police.

“Sault police hope this incident will raise awareness of the potential dangers and personal and financial consequences of stunt driving.”