Sault driver charged with impaired after vehicle crashes into home

A 28-year-old suspect from Sault Ste. Marie is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident where a vehicle crashed into a home Sept. 20.

The collision took place on 600 block of Wellington Street West in the late evening.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle that had struck a residence and caused significant damage to the property,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment after being extracted from the vehicle.

“Through the investigation, officers developed grounds to believe the accused’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol,” police said.

The suspect initially resisted arrest but was taken into custody Oct. 20.

The charges include impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle and obstruction of peace officer.

The accused has been released on a undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.