Sault driver flees police, facing drugs, weapon charges

A 35-year-old driver is facing an array of charges after fleeing police during an attempted traffic stop early Wednesday morning, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release.

Around 2:30 a.m. police tried to conduct a traffic stop on Wellington Street West.

“The vehicle failed to stop for police and fled the area erratically,” said police.

“The driver … opened the door of the moving vehicle and jumped out of the vehicle.”

The suspect fled on foot and the vehicle struck a pole in the 300 block of Beverly Street.

Officers conducted a search of the area and located the accused hiding in the 300 block of Huron Street where the individual was arrested and searched.

“(The) search found the accused to be in possession of brass knuckles, a hatchet, a small quantity of a substance believed to be heroin and substance believed to be cocaine and drug paraphernalia,” said police.

The investigation also determined the accused’s driver’s licence was suspended.

The accused was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, fleeing police, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts possession of a controlled substance, five counts of failing to comply with release orders, failing to comply with an undertaking and driving under suspension.

The accused was held in police custody to await a bail hearing.