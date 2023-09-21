Sault drug treatment centre ready to open

Sault Ste. Marie's 20-bed residential withdrawal management facility will soon be accepting clients.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Northway Wellness Centre was held Thursday, as well as public tours of the facility, which will receive its first clients Sept. 25.

Northway Wellness Centre will offer services such as comprehensive assessments, medical support and counselling to name a few. It will be staffed by a mental health and addictions team, including doctors, nurses and social workers.

"It's a great day for the community, and really a celebration of the addition of this fantastic service centre here in our community that we've been waiting for a long time," said Mayor Matthew Shoemaker.

"I'm grateful that people who are suffering in our community have a place like this to start their path to wellness," said Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano.

Referrals to Northway Wellness Centre are accepted 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Potential clients are encouraged to call before heading to the facility.