Sault Easter event combines an egg hunt with insects

An annual Easter egg hunt at a historical Sault Ste. Marie site made its return in a big way.

The Ermatinger Clergue National Historic site hosted an in-person Easter egg hunt after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic, combining forces with Entomica Insectarium to make a big event.

"It's wonderful to see everyone back out and enjoying the community and going on our egg hunt," said Kathy Fisher, a curator for the site.

"Every 15 minutes, we have about 25 children coming through and that's right up until later this afternoon."

Organizers estimate over 500 participants registered for the event, with another 100 participating virtually online.

"Last year, we did it here," said John Dedes, the president and CEO of the insect-based science centre. "So then we just thought it was a really good fit that we combine forces and allow people to come back out into the community and see both of the events going on."

It gave participants a chance to get up close to some interesting bugs and get a photo with a farm animal.