Sault election riding on mail-in ballots

With no winner yet declared, election officials are scrambling to verify mail-in ballots in the Sault Ste. Marie riding from Monday's federal election.

With votes from 183 of the 184 polls counted, Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan is ahead of Conservative challenger Sonny Spina by just 55 votes.

Rejean Grenier from Elections Canada told CTV News the 184th poll represents 1,660 mail-in ballots. Those ballots are currently being verified and counted.

He said it takes about three to four hours to do 500 mail-in ballots because they have to check the voting rolls to ensure that people did not also vote in person.

The verification "might" be finished Wednesday, Grenier said, but there is no firm time estimate.

To trigger a recount, the margin must be less than 0.001 per cent of the total votes. This means the difference would have to be less than 38 votes with a total of 38,481.

Voter turnout for Monday's election was 58.2 per cent of the 66,121 eligible voters.

