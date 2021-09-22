Sault election riding on mail-in ballots
With no winner yet declared, election officials are scrambling to verify mail-in ballots in the Sault Ste. Marie riding from Monday's federal election.
With votes from 183 of the 184 polls counted, Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan is ahead of Conservative challenger Sonny Spina by just 55 votes.
Rejean Grenier from Elections Canada told CTV News the 184th poll represents 1,660 mail-in ballots. Those ballots are currently being verified and counted.
He said it takes about three to four hours to do 500 mail-in ballots because they have to check the voting rolls to ensure that people did not also vote in person.
The verification "might" be finished Wednesday, Grenier said, but there is no firm time estimate.
To trigger a recount, the margin must be less than 0.001 per cent of the total votes. This means the difference would have to be less than 38 votes with a total of 38,481.
Voter turnout for Monday's election was 58.2 per cent of the 66,121 eligible voters.
With files from Brendan Connor, CTV News Northern Ontario anchor.
-
Cavalry fans say vaccine passport check easy and fast experienceCavalry FC fans were the first to go through a proof of vaccination check at a local pro sports event Wednesday, and from the sounds of it, it was an easy process.
-
‘We’re not playing to our full potential’: Hilltops hope to turn things around after rare back-to-back lossesDespite losing back to back games, Saskatoon Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said it’s no time to panic.
-
NDP Blake Desjarlais wins in Edmonton GriesbachFor the first time ever, the Edmonton Griesbach riding is not held by a Conservative after NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais defeated incumbent Kerry Diotte.
-
Liberal Julie Dzerowicz narrowly wins reelection in DavenportLiberal Julie Dzerowicz has won reelection in her Davenport riding by the slimmest of margins, CTV News declares.
-
Enhanced job-readiness and leadership at CambrianFrom more placement opportunities to the development of a leadership academy, students at Cambrian College have the ability to add more to their resumes before hitting the workforce.
-
B.C. health officials mum as controversy mounts over 'anti-democratic' reporting policyBritish Columbia health officials are facing mounting criticism and questions in the wake of a CTV News story exposing their practice of only publicly reporting the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital who are infectious.
-
-
Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan wins Sault Ste. Marie ridingTwo days after the polling stations closed across Canada, Sault Ste. Marie was finally able to announce its winner.
-
Alberta carnivals, festivals permitted during public health emergencyAs healthcare workers struggle with a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients – other Albertans will be heading off to weekend carnivals and festivals sanctioned by health officials and approved by the UCP government.