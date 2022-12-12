Sault employee assaulted after trying to stop shoplifter
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A woman in Sault Ste. Marie is accused of kicking a store employee who was trying to stop her from stealing merchandise, police say.
Officers were called to deal with the issue at a business in the 400 block of Great Northern Road around 7:40 p.m. Dec. 9, Sault police said in a news release Monday.
The 36-year-old accused was found hours later and charged with assault and theft under $5,000.
She was released from custody and is scheduled in court Feb. 6.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
