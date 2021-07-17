Sault entertainment spots busy on reopening

Residents in Sault Ste. Marie wasted no time getting back to their favorite entertainment spots Friday as the province entered stage three of reopening.

Both the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Sault Ste. Marie Casino saw a steady flow of people entering each respective facility.

One visitor to the casino was Terry West, a casual gambler who likes to play the slots.

"I don't expect to win today, but I was really looking for something to do," West said. "There's been nothing, it's like, we were at the mall and the spacing is there and we can only sit for so long, so I thought lets come over here."

Friday's early numbers were surprising to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre's executive director, who said he had no clue what to expect upon reopening.

"Last year when we reopened the first couple days, we were lucky if we had fifteen to twenty people come through," said Dan Ingram. "I'm sure we've had fifty, sixty people in the first few hours since we've been opened today so it's a great start for us."

Ingram said he attributes the added interest to pent up demand and increased confidence among visitors with vaccination rates climbing in Ontario.

Ingram said the centre has also dealt with over-eager patrons over the last several weeks.

"We had to unfortunately turn a few people away and said if you were able to come back Friday when we were able to open so," Ingram said. "Some people I think have and hopefully more people come back."

The Casino, Bushplane Centre and other entertainment facilities in Ontario are restricted to a 50 per cent capacity under Ontario's stage three of reopening.