Sault evening of remembrance of those lost to overdose

An evening of remembrance took place in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday as people across the world marked International Overdose Awareness Day.

Hundreds gathered at the event held by Save Our Young Adults From Prescription Drug Abuse (SOYA).

Those in attendance spent time grieving and gaining strength from others that have also lost loved ones to overdoses.

Connie Raynor-Elliott, founder of SOYA, said that's what her group is all about.

"Our motto is 'you're not alone.' As you can tell, we are many. It is, it’s very emotional, because all of a sudden, one moment you’re talking to your loved one on the phone and the next thing you know, you’re filling out an application to put their name on the wall," Raynor-Elliott said.

It is the memorial wall unveiled last year at Sault Ste. Marie's civic centre that she is referring to.

It is filled with the names of people who passed away as a result of drug overdose and names are regularly being added to the wall or its rocks.

Over 100 people died in the Algoma District in the last year as a result of drug overdose, many due to the rise in opioid use.

"This has been the single most critical issue that’s been in front of the city," Sault Mayor Christian Provenzano said.

"I would suggest to you that city council has been seized with it for years. City council has been lobbying aggressively at both levels of government to get the resources that we need to provide care in our community. And we want to make a very clear statement that people that are suffering with mental health and addiction issues, they need health care."

Raynor-Elliott said she agrees strongly with the need for more health care on the matter.

She said a top priority should be to fund the recently closed day treatment centre.

The SOYA founder also believes more public awareness is needed on opioids.