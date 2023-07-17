Sault event helps family of little girl with leukemia

Four-year-old Adalyne 'Addi' Visnevsky is battling leukemia and the northern Ontario community of Sault Ste. Marie is rallying around her.

A fundraiser was held Sunday afternoon with live entertainment, a barbecue, bouncy house, and much more for 'Go Orange for Addi' event.

Her grandparents and three siblings -- one-year-old Athena, nine-year-old Jayda and 10-year-old Jayden -- were in attendance.

"It has brought back some humanity... seeing so many people, who are strangers, support our granddaughter," said Tina Visnevsky.

Seeing so many attendees also resonated with Addi's younger family members.

Tashia Berto, Addi's six-year-old cousin, said she thinks "it's nice that a lot of people know that Adalyne (has) cancer and they're trying to help her by raising money."

Jayda added, "I like how people are coming, because that means they're supporting our sister."

Megan Scott of the Trimount Construction said they heard about Addi's fight through a family member who works with Joey, the young girl's grandfather.

"I just think it's really touching and I know if I were in that circumstance I would want other people to help out," Scott said.

She and a group of others worked for two months to rally support from the local construction industry and organize the fundraiser.

"We've seen from all the sponsors, donors, people coming to support, how much they want to help," Scott said.

Most of the money raised will go toward travel and hotels.

Addi likely has two more years of fighting, with monthly checkups in Sudbury and stays in London three times a year at the children's hospital.

While raising money was at the forefront of the event, it also served as a day of fun for a family that has had a rough nine months, since Adalyne's diagnosis in November.

Joey and Tina Visnevsky have been taking care of their three grandkids for the last few months so parents Amy and Dakota can focus on Addi's treatment at the London children's hospital.

Jayda said it's been hard on them all.

"I've been crying a lot because I really miss mom and dad and Addi," she said.

"I feel really bad about not having the little ones go see mom and dad that often," Joey said. "They miss a lot of milestones."

Despite her cancer diagnosis, they say that Addi still brightens any room she enters.

"Just all smiles and giggles," Joey said.

"She loves dancing, she's just full of life," Tina said.

Older brother Jayden spoke for the entire family, with a strong belief that Adalyne will persevere.

"She can fight this really well," he said. "Especially with the fundraiser, I think Addi's going to be good."

The fundraiser for Addi ended up surpassing its goals, raising more than $13,500.