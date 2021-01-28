A family in Sault Ste. Marie is sharing their musical talents with the world to commemorate Bell Let's Talk Day.

Marcel Provenzano, daughter Erika and son Lucas have recorded and published their own song, titled 'Let's Talk,' hoping to raise awareness surrounding mental health.

"With music, we can get the word out a little bit easier," said Erika Provenzano. "Sometimes when you sing a song or get things out in the lyrics, it's a lot easier to talk that way."

The trio said they all deal with anxiety themselves, but have turned to music to help them cope. For Lucas, that started when he was 12 years old, when he began writing music.

"Sometimes I'll have all these thoughts and things in my head and will sit down to write," he said. "Half an hour later, that sheet might be filled with a ton of lyrics that have been thoughts that are kind of just racing through my mind and it helps me alleviate some sort of stress that way."

Written a few years ago

Lucas wrote the song in 2017, but Marcel suggested revamping and changing it for Bell Let's Talk Day.

Together, the three have performed at various retirement homes around the Sault, which has since halted due to the pandemic.

"Performing the songs as we've done in the past, you really come together as a family to do the things that you love to do," Marcel said.

Marcel said he wanted to do something for Bell Let's Talk Day, because of his belief in the campaign.

"It reaches out to people that are otherwise struggling with mental-health issues," he said. "It certainly raises awareness and we're also trying to help with not only reducing the stigma, but eliminating the stigma."

The Provenzanos said more resources are needed in the Sault and the country for mental health, but that it's heading in the right direction.