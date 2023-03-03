Sault fire caused by catalytic converter theft at steel mill leads to safety concerns: union

A fire from a catalytic converter theft at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie last weekend has the union demanding extra security.

The growing number of catalytic converter thefts in the Sault has prompted United Steelworkers (USW) 2251 to call for better protection of employee vehicles.

A vehicle in the steel mill’s parking lot burst into flames on Sunday after such a theft.

A video, taken by the vehicle owner, who asked to remain anonymous, shows the startling scene Sunday afternoon when a catalytic converter theft became more than just a property crime.

“This individual was coming out within 100 yards of the vehicle, attempted to start it remotely, that’s when it ignited,” said local union president Mike Da Prat.

CTV News spoke to a Sault-area mechanic who said something like this can easily happen when a person tries to steal a catalytic converter.

The mechanic said that the fuel line, which was reportedly cut in this incident, as well as the brake lines, run parallel with a catalytic converter, and both could accidentally be cut by a thief.

Da Prat said in the last year-and-a-half dozens of catalytic converter thefts have occurred in Algoma Steel’s three parking lots.

In the first two months of the year, the City of Sault Ste. Marie has seen a dozen of these thefts, according to police.

“In recent years it seems to be a bit more of an issue. We’re seeing it across the north from some of our counterparts in other police services,” said Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesman Lincoln Louttit.

“It is a crime of opportunity, like a lot of property crime is, so that’s why we’re encouraging people to do the best they can to protect their property."

Algoma Steel said in a statement to CTV News that the company has invested in additional security cameras, more fencing and lighting, along with more frequent patrols.

The union has submitted a grievance for "a failure to provide a safe workplace," as they want locked gates surrounding all three parking lots.

“By simply saying ‘we added cameras and a couple of lights, and once in a while we go take a tour,’ that’s not acceptable,” Da Prat said.

“Management are either on days or they and supervision park inside the plant which is behind locked gates. So all their vehicles are secure.”

He said he believes people must be staking out these lots to commit crimes during times there is less activity in the area.

Police said it is important for everyone to remain vigilant.

“There’s not that many people that are underneath their vehicles, especially in the wintertime, in parking lots or other areas. If you see something that’s suspicious, then call it in so police can investigate,” Louttit said.

Following the media and social media coverage of the video of the fire on Sunday, Algoma Steel CEO Michael Garcia is speaking out about safety on company properties.

“That’s tricky because they’re all accessible by public roads, but there may be something we can do, so we’re exploring those options as well,” Garcia said in response to the union’s requests for locked gates around the three parking lots.

“We’ve explored ‘can we have employees park in the Steelworks?’ That’s difficult because we have a lot of large moving equipment.”

The cost of the gate system would not be a barrier to Algoma Steel, he said.

Company officials said that they have begun discussions with local police to find solutions for the high number of thefts in its parking lots.