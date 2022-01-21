Sault fire officials investigating apartment blaze

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services say there were no injuries following an apartment fire in the city Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to a multi-unit dwelling on Allard Street shortly after 8 a.m. Sault Fire Services said crews arrived to see flames shooting out of an upper level unit.

They managed to quickly contain the fire and rescue a person inside, who was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The fire is under investigation.