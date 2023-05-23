Sault Fire Services launches education campaign

The door-to-door smoke and carbon monoxide alarm program is back in Sault Ste. Marie.

Once again, firefighters will be visiting homes throughout the city to spread awareness about fire safety.

Sault Fire Services' ‘In Service’ program is an education campaign. Firefighters will not be doing compliance checks on smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, nor will they be issuing tickets for violations.

"This is just to spread awareness and to answer questions about smoke alarms have expiry dates, making sure that batteries are in place, that smoke alarms are being tested," said Aaron Gravelle, public education officer for Sault Fire Services.

"Once people see the fire trucks in neighbourhoods, it's a good chance for them to talk to some of our firefighters."

Starting this week, firefighters will be going door-to-door beginning at 6 p.m., Monday to Thursday. The In Service program wraps up on Sept. 28.