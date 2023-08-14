Sault food resource hub may be forced to close

A major food supplier for Sault Ste. Marie area shelters may be on the brink of closing its doors.

The United Way's Harvest Algoma is dealing with significant financial issues that started with the pandemic.

Staff at the organization told CTV News they have always had a steady supply of work.

"We're heading to Pauline's Place – we have some donations," said Jeff Socchia, the United Way’s local maintence and operations coordinator.

"Next, we're going to the Verdi Hall. We have some excess milk and eggs. After we're done dropping those off, we'll be moving up to Rome's, they do grocery store donations."

Three days a week, the Harvest Algoma van is filled with groceries from local stores and there are plenty of people who drop off additional vegetables from their gardens.

Staff said the number of people using area food banks has doubled in recent years and even with all the support, there still isn't enough food.

"The generosity doesn't keep up with the rising need overall," said Deron Barlow, Harvest Algoma’s general manager.

"That's the biggest issue, we're being outpaced by the need and the financial burden that that comes with."

Lori Huston, the executive director of United Way Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma, said since COVID-19, costs have continued to rise and fundraising was reduced.

"It has put us in a difficult financial position to sustain Harvest at the capacity we have been," said Huston.

Harvest Algoma has grown rapidly since its inception five years ago, becoming much more than just a food resource centre.

United Way representatives said it is that growth that has made Harvest Algoma financially unsustainable with a very real possibility that it could be shut down soon.

"We did reach out to our community partners, tried to sustain a partnership moving forward to take over Harvest Algoma and just with community partners in general to help financially with that," said Huston.

Efforts to have another organization run the food hub recently fell through and there is worry that Harvest Algoma's 'hourglass is nearing its final grains of sand,' the organization said.

"Last year, we served ... we probably put out about 200,000 pounds of food to the community," said Barlow.

"To lose this kind of central hub would be devastating."

Officials said Harvest Algoma relies heavily on donations and every dollar helps.

The Harvest is asking everyone to advocate on its behalf to local politicians to provide the necessary funding to keep the doors open.

For more information on Harvest Algoma or how you can help, visit their website.